NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.84 and last traded at $40.84. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78.

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

