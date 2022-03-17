NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.84 and last traded at $40.84. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78.
NEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)
