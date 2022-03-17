NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 10,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NTAP stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.41. 1,740,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,763. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. NetApp has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $1,109,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

