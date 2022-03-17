New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 484.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in New Gold by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,191,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 2,145,989 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Gold by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 746,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in New Gold by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,869,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 806,535 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

