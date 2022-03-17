New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,589 shares of company stock worth $36,922,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,204,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,069. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $280.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.23 and a 200 day moving average of $125.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

