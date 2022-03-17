New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.77 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HP were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after purchasing an additional 476,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.49. 19,529,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,639,732. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.