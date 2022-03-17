New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after purchasing an additional 516,806 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,987,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,895. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.