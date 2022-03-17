New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Intel by 63.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,885,000 after buying an additional 200,661 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 114,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.14. 28,526,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,328,801. The firm has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

