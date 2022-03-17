New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,200 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Target were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Shares of TGT traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $176.68 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

