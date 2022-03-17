New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,027. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 366,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 112,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 101,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 828,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

