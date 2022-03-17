Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 10,216.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $2,782,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Novavax by 157.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 72.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

