Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 594,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,904,000 after acquiring an additional 247,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 459,566 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 964,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after acquiring an additional 452,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,742,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

Bumble stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $72.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

