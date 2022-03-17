Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 493.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Splunk by 14.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,176 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $117.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.83. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

