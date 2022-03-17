Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $61,000 Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 1,344.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 192,393 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 139.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 434.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $128,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.