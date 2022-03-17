Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:NRGOF remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
About Newrange Gold (Get Rating)
