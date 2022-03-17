Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NRGOF remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Newrange Gold (Get Rating)

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

