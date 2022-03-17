Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $622.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 290,778 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

