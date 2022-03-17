NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Up 8.6%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 67,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,439,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 324,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 155,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 694,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 164,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 197,989 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

