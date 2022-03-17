NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives $20.90 Average PT from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

NFYEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS NFYEF traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

