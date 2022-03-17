Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $53.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 168,011,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,343,613. NIO has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,651,000 after purchasing an additional 526,375 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NIO by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.