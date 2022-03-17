NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

NiSource has raised its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

NI stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NiSource by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,797,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595,568 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NiSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

