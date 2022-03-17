NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

NiSource has raised its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

NI stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NiSource by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,797,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595,568 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NiSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.