Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Director Sells $185,857.00 in Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:NSC opened at $273.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.80 and a 200 day moving average of $272.09. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,083,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

