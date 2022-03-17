Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $3,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

NYSE:NOC opened at $424.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $306.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

