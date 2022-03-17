NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWHUF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a report on Thursday.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.