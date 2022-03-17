NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWE. Mizuho assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $35,438,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,303,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after buying an additional 362,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,778,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,772,000 after buying an additional 622,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in NorthWestern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

