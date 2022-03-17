NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NG stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $391,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,570 shares of company stock valued at $703,044. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

