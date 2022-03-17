NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 20th. This is a positive change from NRW’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46.

NRW Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through four business segments: Civil, Mining, Drill and Blast, and Mining Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

