NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 20th. This is a positive change from NRW’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46.
NRW Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for NRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.