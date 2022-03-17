Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.65.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
About Nutrien (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
