Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.24. 6,365,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,063. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.