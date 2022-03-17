NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.03. The company had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,517. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $79.58 and a 1 year high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.88.

In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.