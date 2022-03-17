NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in NVR by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in NVR by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $40.82 on Thursday, reaching $4,854.43. 24,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,799. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,363.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,137.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5,201.64.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $76.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

