NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $238.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $188.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.02 and its 200 day moving average is $207.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $168.74 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

