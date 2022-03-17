Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Purchases £199,874.44 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) insider David Till bought 49,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 401 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £199,874.44 ($259,914.75).

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at GBX 413 ($5.37) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 409.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 387.18. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 290.75 ($3.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($5.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £737.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.93) price objective on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

