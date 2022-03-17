Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “
OTLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 15.08.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 229,741 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at $975,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 83.3% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
