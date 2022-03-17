Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

OTLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 15.08.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 5.23 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 4.66 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 6.81 and a 200 day moving average of 10.44.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 229,741 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at $975,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 83.3% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

