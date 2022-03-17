Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.09). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 905 ($11.77), with a volume of 28,970 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 923.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of £324.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.43.
Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)
