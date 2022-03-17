Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.09). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 905 ($11.77), with a volume of 28,970 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 923.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of £324.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.43.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

