Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 2,751 Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £2,008.23 ($2,611.48).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 61 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 4,331 ($56.32).

On Thursday, February 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 7,300 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £5,402 ($7,024.71).

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 17,065 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £12,969.40 ($16,865.28).

On Friday, February 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 8,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £6,240 ($8,114.43).

On Tuesday, February 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 26,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £20,800 ($27,048.11).

On Friday, February 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 416 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £341.12 ($443.59).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,795.84).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,475.94).

On Tuesday, January 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,700 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £10,541 ($13,707.41).

On Friday, January 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,490 ($3,237.97).

LON ULS opened at GBX 73.90 ($0.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.46. ULS Technology plc has a 1 year low of GBX 66.21 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.94 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

