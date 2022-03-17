ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ONON has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of ON to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.90.

NYSE:ONON opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13. ON has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $125,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ON by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,479 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $100,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

