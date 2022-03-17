OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews Buys 50,000 Shares

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 50,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 670,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,939. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte Co. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. Research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 3.4% in the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after acquiring an additional 573,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 624,410 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,216,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 255,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 153,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

OCX has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

