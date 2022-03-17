OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews Buys 50,000 Shares

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 50,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 670,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,939. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte Co. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. Research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
OCX has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
