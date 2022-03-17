OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target Cut to $1.80

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.10 to $1.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 659,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,924. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $123.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.83.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%. On average, research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cavan M. Redmond purchased 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 624,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in OncoCyte by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

