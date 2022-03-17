Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Ooma stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.86 million, a P/E ratio of -206.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 165,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after buying an additional 77,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.