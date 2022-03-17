Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Down 3.3%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 68,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 68,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.69.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.