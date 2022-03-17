Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. Open Text has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Open Text by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,160,000 after buying an additional 592,761 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,947,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,826,000 after buying an additional 244,883 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Open Text by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after buying an additional 845,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,846,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,612,000 after buying an additional 222,602 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

