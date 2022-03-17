Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 254,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $14.02. 361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,124. The firm has a market cap of $448.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 7.56%. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.