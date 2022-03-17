Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.54.

EVCM stock opened at 12.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 10.38 and a 52 week high of 23.41.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.09. On average, analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,632,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,192,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

