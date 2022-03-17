OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Short Interest Up 19.5% in February

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,140 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $693.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.27 and a beta of 0.77.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

