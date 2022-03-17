Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Reduced by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $80.60. 10,462,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,617,571. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

