Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) received a $80.00 target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22. Oracle has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Oracle by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 17,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

