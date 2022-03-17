Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.22. 4,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,940. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $82.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $15,823,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.