Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) EVP Sells $29,836.72 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
OUST traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $622.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $14.99.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
