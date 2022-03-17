Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) EVP Sells $29,836.72 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OUST traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $622.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $14.99.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ouster by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,099,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 82,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.