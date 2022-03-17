Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $21,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 34.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 104,497 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 36.4% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 20.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 406,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 4.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

