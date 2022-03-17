Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) vs. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Head-To-Head Survey

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Oxford Industries and Cenntro Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries 1 1 2 0 2.25 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oxford Industries presently has a consensus price target of $113.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.93%. Given Oxford Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oxford Industries is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Industries and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries 8.81% 24.09% 11.96% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Industries and Cenntro Electric Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries $748.83 million 1.90 -$95.69 million $5.55 15.16 Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 1.64 -$44.82 million N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oxford Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Industries has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxford Industries beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc. engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Cenntro Electric Group (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

