Oxford Nanopore (OTC:ONTTF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Oxford Nanopore (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oxford Nanopore in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Shares of OTC ONTTF opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Oxford Nanopore has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.
