Pachira Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 202.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,618,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,038,000 after buying an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

ISRG stock traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,825. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.21 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

